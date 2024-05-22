V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 508 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

HUM stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.61. 795,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

