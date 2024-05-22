V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 28,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

ZBH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

