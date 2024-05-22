V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,910. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

