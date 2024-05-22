V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock remained flat at $230.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 484,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,722. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.22. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

