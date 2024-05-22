V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.40. 318,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

