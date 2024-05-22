V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of PG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,137,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $397.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

