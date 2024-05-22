V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 248,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.49. 2,957,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

