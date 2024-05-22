V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

BSX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,386,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,335. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,149. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

