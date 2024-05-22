V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBAC stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,526. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
Insider Transactions at SBA Communications
In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.