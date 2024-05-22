V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.14. 1,098,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $142.27 and a one year high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

