V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in The Cigna Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,685. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.