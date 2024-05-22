V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 12,161 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 54.2% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.60. 114,814,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,304,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.90. The company has a market cap of $595.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

