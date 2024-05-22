V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Gartner by 146.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $15,041,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $451.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,124. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

