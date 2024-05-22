V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $494,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.7 %

LLY traded up $20.79 on Tuesday, hitting $803.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,441. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $816.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.