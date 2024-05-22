V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

