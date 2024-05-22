Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Decreased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.00. 2,463,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

