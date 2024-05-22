Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 593.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 2,627,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,163. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

