Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.56 and its 200 day moving average is $451.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.61. The stock has a market cap of $442.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

