Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.42. 2,449,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.16. The firm has a market cap of $442.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.