Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Holdings Boosted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of IVOO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.37. 39,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $103.42.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

