Velas Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $38.85 million and approximately $999,177.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,592,510,548 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

