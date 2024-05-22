Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.31 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $98.38 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,329.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.32 or 0.00731753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00124780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00200570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00095278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

