WBI Investments LLC Acquires 24,147 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 241.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 1.2% of WBI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 496,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,273. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day moving average is $191.39.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

