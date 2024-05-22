WBI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,958 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,939. The company has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,454 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

