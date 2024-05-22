WBI Investments LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

SMDV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. 34,958 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.