Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

