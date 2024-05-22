Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 416 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. 3,445,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

