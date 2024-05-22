WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $221.00 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.00 million and approximately $0.85 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003841 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009946 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0221093 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

