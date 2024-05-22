ZClassic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $576,923.21 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00035561 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.