Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.91 and last traded at $88.68. Approximately 533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

ZLDPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 213.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

