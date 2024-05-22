Zvika Netter Buys 20,000 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) CEO Zvika Netter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,717.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zvika Netter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Zvika Netter bought 25,000 shares of Innovid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Innovid Price Performance

CTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 252,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovid by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132,728 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Innovid by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

