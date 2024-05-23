2,447 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Netflix comprises 1.1% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $635.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $650.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $606.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.83. The company has a market capitalization of $273.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.