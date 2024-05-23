24,865 Shares in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 155,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco India ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 40,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

