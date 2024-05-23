3,344 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $322,675 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.0 %

SBUX stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,836,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,413. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.