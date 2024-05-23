3,344 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $322,675 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Stock Down 3.0 %
SBUX stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,836,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,413. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.