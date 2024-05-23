55,662 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Bought by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Celestica accounts for approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

