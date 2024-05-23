6,018 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.24. 1,736,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.47. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.