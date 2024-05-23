704 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $980.57. The company had a trading volume of 315,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,189. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $943.97 and a 200 day moving average of $912.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.