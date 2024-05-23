7,240 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 709,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,471,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

