9,160 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.75. 2,898,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

