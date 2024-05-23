928 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of PH stock traded down $19.50 on Thursday, hitting $526.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,655. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.14 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.07 and its 200-day moving average is $499.07.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.