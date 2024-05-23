ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $303,207.92

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $303,207.92 and $5.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,661.11 or 1.00017601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011667 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00116947 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000303 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

