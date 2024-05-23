Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $481.19 and last traded at $482.46. Approximately 437,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,331,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.89 and its 200 day moving average is $556.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 223,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

