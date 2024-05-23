Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.43. 91,769,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,298,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of 235.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

