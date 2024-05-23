Algorand Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $83.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00056893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,164,205,298 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.