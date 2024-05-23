AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 14,379 Shares

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $155,868.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,613,712.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AFB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

