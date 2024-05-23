Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 20,784 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $181.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,631,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,328,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

