AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 8.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 40,894,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 34,606,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

