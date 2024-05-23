Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,953. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.