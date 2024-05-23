Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 896,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,592.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMC the metals alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 1,819,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,175. The company has a market cap of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMC

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.