Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 8.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.08. 1,429,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,351,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 269,904 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

